Linda Jean Turner-Mackley January 12, 1947 - December 31, 2019 Oceanside Linda, age 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior in her Heavenly Home on December 31, 2019, after a long struggle with Cordicobasil Degeneration. Linda was born in La Mesa, California and lived in Carlsbad and Oceanside her adult life. She was an honored teacher in the Vista School District for many years. She was active in the North Coast Church in Vista, California.Linda married Charles "Skip" Turner in 1968, and they had three children, Todd, Kelly and Luke Turner. After their divorce in 1987, she married Glenn Mackley in 1991. Glenn and Linda enjoyed traveling and making a home for their children. Glenn was her caregiver up until the end of her life and loved her very much.Linda loved painting with watercolors, card making, gardening, shopping for antiques and traveling with Glenn.Linda is survived by her husband, Glenn Mackley, her sister, Beth Howell of El Cajon, and two of her three children, Todd and Luke Turner. Her daughter, Kelly Turner Askine, passed away in 2017 of cancer. She is survived by three step-daughters, Debbie Veylupek, Pam Greer, Karen Encarnacion, twelve grandchildren, Taylor Turner, Riley Turner, Samantha Askine, Karyssa Askine, Karly Turner, Madison Turner, Caitlin Turner, Keet Veylupek, Alec Veylupek, Brandon Greer, McKenzie Root and Jacob Lindmeier, also by a great-grandson, Nixon Greer.A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held on Friday, January 17th at North Coast Church in Vista. The address is, 2405 N. Santa Fe Road, Vista at 3:00 PM. A reception at the church will follow.The family is asking, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to CUREPSP, Inc. - The Leading Organization for Prime of Life Neurodegenteration at 404 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10018.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020