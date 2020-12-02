1/1
Linda Joyce Tucker
Linda Joyce Tucker
August 11, 1946 - November 14, 2020
San Diego
On Nov. 14, 2020, Linda Joyce Tucker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother left this world for bigger and better things with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 74 years old.Linda was born August 11, 1946, in Lodi, California, to Lenard and Eunice Morris. The third of six children, Linda was constantly on the move with her family. No matter where she landed, she quickly became a friend to all who met her and a shining star on every school campus.After graduation from Folsom High School in 1964, it wasn't long before the hottest local band's dashing lead singer, Kerry Tucker, stole her heart. They were married on November 11, 1972, and raised two daughters, Brannan and Blake, and one son Chase.Linda's passion was her children. Her greater passion was her grandchildren. She was blessed with five: Jack (10), Sage (10), Ty (7), Romy (4) and Kennedy (2). They were spoiled in every sense of the word, but most importantly, in complete love. A day did not go by where those children didn't know how loved they were. The same could be said for Linda's three children, each of whom strive to model their roles as parents in her likeness. Linda leaves many legacies. To her family, the biggest are love, laughter, and the joy of Christmas. Her smile was infectious, her laughter contagious, and warmth of spirit immeasurable. She was a true bright light who believed the Lord is with us and people are good. Her strength was unmatched.Linda was preceded in death by her father, Lenard, her mother, Eunice, her sister, Fonda, and her sister, Cheryl. She is survived by her husband, Kerry, her daughters, Brannan (Patrick) and Blake (Shad), her son, Chase (Kayla), her grandsons and granddaughters, her brothers, Edward (Debra) and Jeff, her sister Patricia (Jim) and several nephews, nieces and their families.A funeral service will be held Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, located at 13734 Twin Peaks Rd. Poway, Calif. at 10 a.m.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
