Linda Kay Hunter' Buckley March 16, 1943 - April 29, 2020 La Mesa Linda was born in San Francisco, into a Navy family, during WWII. The family moved several times: to Charleston, Germany, Guam, and New Orleans, before settling down in San Diego. Linda graduated from Crawford HS in 1961 then attended Paradise Valley School of Nursing where she earned her certification as a Registered nurse. Not long after starting her first job at UCSD, she continued her association with the Navy when she met and married a career Naval Officer at the North Chapel, Naval Training Center. Linda applied her nursing skills at a number of hospitals including in Fairfax, Va., Newport, RI, and UCSD, Kaiser and Children's hospitals in San Diego. Linda was full of life and a joy to be around. She was a wonderful Mother to four children, Mike, Matt, Jill and Kathy. Linda's strong influence on her children can be seen in the careers they chose. Jill followed Linda into medicine and is now a surgeon at UCSD. Mike and Matt both became career Naval Officers. Kathy works at UCSD and participated in the World Special Olympics games in Dublin Ireland in 2003. But more important than the careers her children chose is the character and good values she helped them form. Linda is survived by her husband, Russell, four children, nine grandchildren, and her brother, Jim Hunter. Linda's departure leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.