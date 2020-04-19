|
Linda L. Graham October 27, 1941 - April 7, 2020 La Mesa Linda L. Graham (ne Thomas) passed away on April 7, 2020, due to complications with the virus COVID-19. She was 78. Linda was born on October 27, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to her parents, Carl Thomas and Frieda (Norcross) Thomas. She moved to Palm Springs, California, as a teenager, graduating from Palm Springs High School in 1959. Linda had fond memories of modeling and other fun adventures with friends during that time. Linda moved to San Diego to attend college at SDSU. While attending school, she became a flight attendant with PSA Airlines and rose to the role of Assistant Chief Stewardess. She also met her future husband, Lynn J. Graham, to whom she wed in 1964. Linda and Lynn enjoyed a robust circle of life-long friends whom they traveled with and spent many happy times. Linda raised two children and volunteered for various charity groups, including Las Hermanas, Sprites of El Cajon and The Country Friends. Later, Linda took up golf in order to share in Lynn's favorite hobby. Together they were members of Warner Springs Ranch and Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan, and regularly played golf on the weekends. Linda also loved spending time with her grandchildren, particularly staying at the beach to take part in their first encounters with the ocean and Mission Bay. Linda is survived by her husband Lynn, her son Mark, her daughter Andrea Bacchi (Charles), her grandson Phillip Graham, and her granddaughters Livia and Julia Bacchi. Linda will be celebrated in a small family ceremony when we may gather together safely once again. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020