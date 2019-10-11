Home

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Vista
490 S. Melrose Drive
Vista, CA
Linda L. Schroeder


1939 - 2019
Linda L. Schroeder Obituary
Linda L. Schroeder Vista Linda is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Schroeder; son, Robert (Pauline) Schroeder and daughter, Laura (Richard) Volkoff; grandchildren, Danica and Nichol Schroeder, and Maria and Jack Volkoff. Linda loved square dancing, crafting, cooking and traveling. Her grandkids were the light of her life. Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista, CA. December 15, 1939 - October 4, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 11, 2019
