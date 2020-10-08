So sorry to read about Linda in the FMCA final trip section. Prayers and hugs to you Richard and the family. Joe and Kathy Ray (Pat Daily's daughter)
Joe Ray
Friend
October 15, 2019
Dear Dick, Bob and Laura, I don't think I've known anyone with a more beautiful smile than Linda. How she loved her family so dearly. She was the perfect wife, mother and friend. I will miss her. Love and prayers for you all.
Bob & Stacy Simmer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.