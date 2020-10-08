1/1
Linda L. Schroeder
1939 - 2019
{ "" }
In memory of Linda L. Schroeder.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Service
02:00 PM
United Methodist Church of Vista
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Services Inc.
2570 Fortune Way
Vista, CA 92083
(760) 727-8906
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
December 31, 2019
So sorry to read about Linda in the FMCA final trip section. Prayers and hugs to you Richard and the family.
Joe and Kathy Ray (Pat Daily's daughter)
Joe Ray
Friend
October 15, 2019
Dear Dick, Bob and Laura,
I don't think I've known anyone with a more beautiful smile than Linda. How she loved her family so dearly. She was the perfect wife, mother and friend. I will miss her. Love and prayers for you all.
Bob & Stacy Simmer
