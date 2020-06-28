Linda L. Weishuhn, September 25, 1947 - June 22, 2020 San Diego Linda L. Weishuhn, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in San Diego on June 22, 2020.Linda was born in Barberton, OH, and met the love of her life, Reg, at Kent State University. They were soon married, moved to San Diego and had two beautiful children. Married over 50 years.Linda was passionate about her family, faith, cooking and giving of herself. She will be missed by all who knew her.She is survived by husband, Reg Weishuhn, sister, Wanda (Tom) Magness, brother, David (Donna) Brackett, son, Eric (Kristie) Weishuhn, daughter, Wendy (Anthony) Robbins, grandchildren Summer and Jack Robbins. Preceded in death by parents, James R. and Jeanne (Malone) Brackett.Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 13541 Stoney Creek Rd., San Diego, CA 92129 and a Graveside Service at 1pm at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Rd., Poway, CA 92064.



