Linda Labrado Engelman

Linda Labrado Engelman Obituary
Linda Labrado Engelman Chatsworth, CA Devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Linda passed away unexpectedly. Beloved wife of James, who preceded her in death. Loving mother to Dina (James) Meslovich of Lone Tree, CO, and Joseph (Danielle) Marroquin of Sherman Oaks, CA. Grandmother to Annie, Amanda, Josie, and Kristin. Graduate of Mar Vista High School, class of 1963. Graveside service at Greenwood Mortuary and Memorial Park on Sunday, November 10th, at 1pm. August 9, 1945 - September 25, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
