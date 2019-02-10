Linda Lee Keilman 1947 - 2019 San Diego Linda Lee Keilman passed away peacefully in her home on January 27, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Linda was born on August 23, 1947 in Des Moines, IA, later that year she moved to San Diego, CA, with her family. One of six children, Linda graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in 1965 and eight years later married the love of her life, Jack, in 1973. Jack and Linda were married 46 wonderful years and raised two loving children together, April and Keith. She recently became a proud grandmother to her first grandchild, Kinsley. Volunteer work played an important role in Linda's life- she spent countless hours working to improve the lives of others. She was involved in The Polinski Center and worked as a counselor for the Rape Crisis Center. She served four years on the Children's Hospital Auxiliary Board and was named Auxiliary President in 2005. A one year position, she raised over $5M during her tenure. Linda loved to travel. Some of her favorite destinations included Ireland, New England states and the coastlines of California and Oregon. She also loved to socialize with her friends through luncheons, bunco groups and her "birthday club" to keep up with the lives of her friends and their families. Linda was an exceptional, strong woman who touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Warren; husband, John "Jack" Keilman; daughter, April Keilman; son, Keith Keilman, along with his wife, Nicole; granddaughter, Kinsley; sister, Janice Burns; brothers, Larry and Merle Warren, and eight nieces and seven nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jene Warren; brother, Don Warren, and sister, Sharon Parker. A celebration of life will be held at Singing Hills Golf Club on Saturday, February 23rd, at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks to make donations in Linda's name to Rady Children's Hospital. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary