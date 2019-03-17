Linda Lee Perry (nee: Deatrick) December 1939 - March 2019 San Diego, Ca Linda Lee Perry was born in Central City, KY and moved to San Diego at 4 years old where she grew up in North Park and graduated Hoover High in 1957. She lived much of her adult life in her beloved Lemon Grove, Ca where she loved socializing with her wonderful friends including Soroptimists and other community activities. Linda spent later years in Rapid City, SD and Owensboro, KY before returning to San Diego.Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years Calvidge (Cal) Perry and her parents Jack and Awilda Deatrick.Linda ran several enterprises along with her husband Cal, which included a flooring store, rental properties and together developed and started the product Viewtainer for home and professional uses. Linda is survived by her sister Betsy, brother Robbie, children: Jim, Steve, Samantha and Stevie, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and close extended family and wonderful friends who were by her side. Linda will be greatly missed.Linda touched the lives of so many people with her kind smile, warm generosity and maintained her trademark sense of humor to the end. One of her grandkids described Linda best: Grandma was a real firecracker!Arraignments are pending for a Celebration of Life in the San Diego area. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA in Linda's name would be appreciated. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary