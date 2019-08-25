|
|
Linda Lorraine Kramer July 4, 1947 - August 10, 2019 San Diego Linda Lorraine Kramer, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, after suffering cardiac arrest the previous night. She was born on the Fourth of July, 1947, in Quincy, MA, the fourth child of Robert and Patricia Sawyer. Her family moved to Glendale, CA, in 1953. She attended schools there and was active with girls' athletics at Glendale High School. Her grandfather was a Methodist minister, and her family became active in the First United Methodist Church of Glendale, where she met her future husband, Fred Kramer. Their romance started in the summer of 1966 participating in church activities for college students. After summer while Fred was away at UC Santa Barbara, they began a regular correspondence, exchanging cards and letters daily. Fred proposed in May 1967 (Linda readily accepted), and they were married June 29, 1968. They started married life in a one-bedroom apartment in Pasadena, CA, and Fred began his career working as a civilian mathematician for the US Navy. For a short time, Linda worked as a clerk for the Aeronautics Department at Cal Tech. One year later, Fred's job brought them to San Diego. They first settled in University City, and their son Greg and daughter Amy were born during this time. They moved to San Carlos in 1974 and remained in the same house since. Linda was a very loving and supportive mother. When her children were attending Dailard Elementary School, she volunteered in their classrooms. She was also PTA President 19835 and received two Honorary Service awards for her leadership. Her aptitude for working with children led to a job first as an instructional aide and later as the school clerk. She had the distinctive ability to remember all the Dailard students' namesabout 600 in all. In 1997, Linda transferred to Penn Elementary School as their clerk. She retired from the San Diego Unified School District in 2003. Linda was very involved with her children's sports activities. She was not only a Crusader's Soccer Club coach 197687, but also at various times a board member, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and uniform committee chairperson. She also coached and managed Amy's Navajo Bobby Sox teams 19849. Always willing to help out, Linda served as vice-president of Navajo Bobby Sox for two years, including one after Amy stopped playing! Linda enjoyed the outdoors throughout her life, particularly hiking and camping. Early in their marriage, she and Fred bought a tent and started camping, enjoying some of the wonderful campgrounds around San Diego. Amy's first family camping trip was at age one month. In 1987, they upgraded to a travel trailer and continued their adventures. Linda thought that the kids, being teenagers, wouldn't want to camp with their parents. How wrong she was. They not only continued to embrace camping but usually brought one or more of their friends. What wonderful memories. After her children finished playing sports and went off to college, Linda's love of nature led her to volunteer at nearby Mission Trails Regional Park (MTRP). Initially a Visitor Center volunteer, in 1995 she successfully completed the eight-week class in the natural and cultural history of MTRP and became one of the first Trail Guides leading nature walks for the public; she led more than 140 walks. She especially enjoyed leading children on walks and worked with many school groups. She also served as secretary for the Trail Guide program from the beginning in 1995 until her death. She produced minutes for 186 meetings! In 2001, she became involved with the annual Trail Guide training classes where she helped keep things running smoothly and encouraged students. She is remembered for always greeting people with a smile, her wry sense of humor, and her kindness to all. She was selected as MTRP Volunteer of the Year for 2008. Linda expanded her range of outdoor interests by joining the San Diego Tracking Team in 2004. She participated in wildlife tracking surveys, but also served as secretary for several years and supported countless outreach events. In addition to hiking, camping, and volunteering at Mission Trails, Linda liked reading, working crossword puzzles, playing mahjong on her computer, and cooking. She and Fred especially enjoyed fixing dinner together every night, almost always cooking something on the grill. Throughout her life, Linda was very family-oriented. She pursued the job of raising her children with endless determination, devotion, and love. She considered them one of her great accomplishments. She was overjoyed with the arrival of her granddaughters: Meredith in 1999 and Makenna in 2001. She enjoyed their extended annual visits to San Diego during the summer and the road trips taking them back home. Linda loved them greatly and was extremely proud of the mature young women they have become. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Patricia and her brother Thomas Sawyer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years Fred, son Greg Kramer, daughter Amy Dietsch, granddaughters Meredith Kramer and Makenna Kramer, sisters Diane Norman (Gordon) and Patricia Dale (Larry), and sister-in-law Edith Sawyer. A memorial service will be held August 31, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the San Carlos United Methodist Church, 6554 Cowles Mountain Blvd., San Diego, CA 92119. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation, 1 Junpero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119, 619-668-3280 (mtrp.org/donate).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019