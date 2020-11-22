Linda Lou Holtkamp Ferguson

July 13, 1947 - October 23, 2020

Carlsbad

Linda Lou Holtkamp Ferguson, 73, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at her residence in Carlsbad, California. The daughter of Wendel and Lavon Holtkamp, she was born July 13, 1947, in Springfield, Massachusetts.When WWII ended, Linda and her parents moved to Hawarden, Iowa, where they kept a farm until she was nine years old. The family decided to put down roots in Sioux City, Iowa, where Linda attended Bryant Elementary, North Junior High School, and Central High School. Linda participated in cheer, flag and was a great athlete in high school. She graduated in 1965 with her high school sweetheart and future husband, Doug Ferguson.Linda and Doug married in 1966 when Doug was on leave from Vietnam with the United States Navy. The newlyweds moved to San Diego, and Linda gave birth to her only daughter Melissa who brought the young couple so much joy.The duration of their residency in San Diego was anything but slow-paced. Doug and Linda started multiple successful businesses in which Linda was the executive. Beginning in the later 1960s, she resided off and on in Los Angeles with her family due to business ventures. They experienced L.A. life by living in various parts of the county, including Huntington Beach and Canoga Park. Their heart was in San Diego, and the Ferguson's returned in 1977. Everyone considered Linda a trendsetter in the consumer electronics field, as it was mostly male-dominated. She was a wonderful leader who was respected and knowledgeable; she balanced her family life and motherhood with grace.Linda enjoyed sports, social gatherings, vacations, her family, and fashion. She thoroughly enjoyed her mother-daughter trips with Melissa that they took annually. She loved cruising with her beloved husband, and together they visited over 60 countries in her lifetime.Linda is survived by her husband Doug Ferguson, her daughter Melissa Ferguson, her sisters, Paula and Lisa, her brothers-in-law John, Jim, and Tom. Additionally, she has one sister-in-law, Gayle. Linda had multiple nieces and nephews that included Tara, Ashley, Pam, Jessica, Michelle, Joanne, Eric Damian, Andy, Andrew, Randy, Charlie, Jeff, Kevin, and Keith. She leaves behind one goddaughter, Morgan.Services were held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at El Camino Memorial Park and Mortuary in San Diego, California. The interment concluded at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. Her final place of rest at Miramar can be found in Section 16. Grave marker 162 for all those who wish to visit.



