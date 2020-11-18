Linda Lutz

June 27, 1947 - October 28, 2020

ENCINITAS

Linda Lutz died on October 28, 2020 with her family at her side, after contracting bacterial pneumonia.Linda was known for her infectious nonstop laugh, a trait that helped her win the title of longest laugh three years in a row in the late 1970s. Linda gained worldwide attention from her record-setting time of over eight hours and became known as the laughing lady. This experience spurred her to pursue her true passion for being an entertainer. Linda was a multitalented actress who worked on stage, on television, and in movies. She was very proud of her status as a SAG, AFTRA, and Equity performer.



Just a few of her roles included memorable parts as the psychic in Space Jam, a tourist at the beginning of David Lee Roth's California Girls, an angry lady in the Smelly Cat video from Friends, and a hot tub scene in Married with Children. Linda had a significant stroke in 1996, which left her partially paralyzed. Despite the challenges she faced, Linda continued to pursue her career relentlessly. Linda was single-minded in her goal of "getting back to work" despite her physical disabilities and continued to audition and act whenever possible. One way she kept active was to accept roles in many graduate student films. She was fiercely independent and was often seen motoring around in her "freedom friend," a motorized scooter. She also helped the entertainment industry become more inclusive of the disabled through her work on the SAG/AFTRA/EQUITY Performers with Disabilities Committee. Her family has been in awe of her strength and hope to carry that strength forward in their own lives.Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Lutz, son, Walter Lutz, and parents, Alfred and Fay Argent. She will be remembered with love by her daughter and son-in-law, Vivian and Stan Firestone; granddaughter, Kaylee; brother, Robert Argent; brother-in-law Ross Lutz; Sherry, Linda's best friend for over 50 years, as well many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Linda often shared that she wanted her life to be celebrated with a party that will be planned once social distancing isn't required. Until then, know that Linda is still laughing and that God has welcomed her with open arms to heaven, where she can perform and hear the sound of applause once again. The family suggests The Actors Fund for memorial contributions.



