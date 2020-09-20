1/1
Linda Mae Grosso
Linda Mae Grosso

Santee
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Linda Mae Grosso, who left us peacefully in her sleep on September 7th, 2020. Linda will be deeply missed by her husband Ernest, children Matt, Scott, and Kelly, her son-in-law Stuart, and her grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held on Sunday, October 16th 2020 at the Mission San Diego de Alcala. A full obituary is posted on Goodbody Mortuary website where family and friends are welcome to share memories. April 22, 1945 - September 7, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodbody Mortuary
5027 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
6195821700
