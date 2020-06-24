Linda Marie Cyr June 27, 1948 - December 19, 2019 SAN MARCOS Linda Marie Cyr, 71, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 27, 1948, to the parents of Clyde and Erlinda Hurst. Adventured west in early adulthood to Texas for a few years before settling in San Diego in the early seventies.Linda raised four children, lost one at birth, and helped raise her niece and nephew. Her career over the decades was in the electronics industry, working her way up from an assembly lead, to a supervisor, to an analyst for large companies such as Doric Scientific to smaller independent companies ending her career at EnerDyne Technologies.She was preceded in death by daughter, Theresa Marie Morris (a twin of Samantha Alice Morris), nephew, Michael Ronald Hurst, her two brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Hurst, and mother, Erlinda Miraflor Hurst Stinger.Linda is survived by sister, Darlene K. Hurst, daughter, Linda Adams and Robert Adams, son, Stephen Ray Morris, daughter, Samantha Lopez and Mark Lopez, daughter, Joyce Darlene Morris and niece, Christine Marie Hurst; adopted, Karen Wilson Manuel, John Wayne Grubbs, and Penny Rae Rains.Her grandchildren, Linda Rae Rasmussen, Kyler Wayne Grubbs, Stephen Ray Reynolds, Nicole Lynn Reynolds, Jolina Rose Marie Manuel Morris, Alexander James Alfaro, Jordan Marie Alfaro, Tanner D. Ball, Nicolas, and Alexandria Rose Lopez and Kiaya and Kota Grubbs.Great-grandchildren, Ethan Wayne Rasmussen, Madisyn Lianna Rasmussen, Vivian Rose Reynolds, Valerie Ruby Tello, Clementine Rain Alfaro-Alcantara and Xochitl Valentina Lopez.Celebration of Life to be held at Santee Lakes on her 72nd Birthday June 27, 2020. A weekend filled with family, friends, and fishing Linda's favorite pastime. She will always be remembered for her gentle spirit, quick humor, I can fix anything attitude and her tough faade.Linda Marie Cyr will be in our hearts forever and will be very deeply missed by all.Service June 27, 2020, 3:00 PM, Santee Lakes Near Cabin 10.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store