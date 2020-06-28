Linda Sue Eggen March 2, 1950 - June 16, 2020 San Diego Grace, Beauty, Love, Kindness, Honesty, Tolerance, and Forgiveness are the core of Linda's beliefs throughout her life. We should all be so blessed.Her working career was in the banking industry, most recently for Torrey Pines Bank as Chief Compliance Officer. She was dedicated to her work and hobbies which included gardening, fine art fairs, book club, volunteering for our community as Chair of the Architectural Committee, genealogy research, and decorating her house for all the various holidays throughout the year. She completed the San Diego half marathon in 2013 after she prevailed over lymphoma in 2011 & 2012.Linda was a force of goodness that she loved to share. She was the shining light' in the room, like an angel.Survived by a fortunate husband, Dean J. Eggen, lucky cat Niki, sister and brother-in- law Kathy and Tim Sherry, brothers Robert and Michael, nieces, and nephews.In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Donate blood if capable.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.