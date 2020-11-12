It is with great sadness that our family announces the death of Linda Susan Carlton (Schmidt). Our loving wife, devoted mother, proud grandmother, caring sister, lifelong educator and friend passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the age of 67. Linda was born on January 23, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA to Robert and Josephine Schmidt. She was the second of their seven daughters.
Linda's father was a member of the United States Navy and the family lived throughout the United States eventually settling in Spring Valley, CA. After graduating a year early from Mount Miguel High School in 1970, she went on to Southwestern College where she met her husband William (Bill). Their shared love of theater was evident in their many acting roles and attendance of plays and musicals. Linda went on to San Diego State University to earn her Bachelors' Degree and would again attend SDSU to attain her Masters' Degree and Administrative Credential years later. Linda and Bill were blessed to have their first child in 1980 with Rebecca Suzanne, followed by Elizabeth Sandra in 1982 and finally Anthony Paul in 1985.
Linda was a lifelong educator who began working in Lakeside Pinetop, Arizona, teaching high school English during the day and night school on the Apache Reservation. Linda and Bill moved back to San Diego and settled in Chula Vista. She was passionate about adult education and began as a teacher at Montgomery Adult School, part of the Sweetwater Union High School District, in 1979. She then moved to San Ysidro Adult School which she considered her home away from home. At San Ysidro Adult School, she would go on to work as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal. In addition to roles supporting adult education with the San Diego County Office of Education and the Sweetwater Adult Resource Center, Linda was honored to be promoted to Director of Adult Education. Throughout her career and education, she earned several awards and recognitions including Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year, and the Outstanding Graduate Award at SDSU.
Linda had many passions in her life including her faith, her family, adult education, sewing, quilting, theater and singing. She was the lead in many theater productions at Southwestern College as well as a member of the Chamber Singers. For several decades, she led the choir at the St. Pius X Church and would regularly sing for weddings or adult school graduations. In addition, she was skilled in quilting, cross-stitch and sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she touched.
Linda is survived by her husband, William, children, Rebecca Asman, Elizabeth Carlton and Anthony Carlton, son-in-laws, Leo Asman and Nicolas Swallow, grandchildren, Sydney Asman, Madison Farrar, Benjamin Asman, Thomas Asman and Samantha Asman, sisters, Joanne Stamper, Paula Seiberlich, Elaine Kammerer, Jeanne Schmidt, and Carolyn Vernon, brother/sister-in-laws, and her many nieces and nephews.
A Vigil Service and Rosary will be held on Friday, November 13, at 6:00 p.m. and Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 14, at 10:00 a.m., both of which will be held at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 1120 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: "Loving You Through It" at https://lovingyouthroughit.org.
It is a non-profit designed to bless and support women battling cancer. They strive to respond with dignity, compassion, encouragement, and strength during and after chemotherapy.