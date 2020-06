Lloyd Dean Reed SAN MARCOS Lloyd worked for the Department of Defense for over 30 years and went on for another 32 years as the Wheeler Dealer selling bicycles and parts. He will be missed by his wife, family and many friends and his faithful dog, Lucy who loved to snuggle on his lap. God Bless you Lloyd. December 24, 1932 - April 11, 2020



