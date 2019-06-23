Home

Lloyd Joseph Barbarin August 15, 1934 - May 30, 2019 San Diego Lloyd Joseph Barbarin, born 8/15/1934 in New Orleans, passed 5/30/2019 in San Diego. The Vietnam veteran retired with 20 years of service reached the rank of Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman. Lloyd earned a degree in Hospital Admin. and had a successful career at Kaiser. Lloyd's lifetime of charitable works leave a heroic legacy of humanitarianism. He is survived by wife of 42 years Peggy Barbarin and children: Joy, Michele, Eric, Jonathan, and Bryan, and grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019
