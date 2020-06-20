Dear Peggy and Family, I am so sorry to hear about Lloyd's passing. Peggy, you will probably not remember but I started out as a Candystripper at Kaiser when I about 13 yrs old , and remained one until I was 15ish, at that point Lloyd got me involved in the Summer Youth Program at Kaiser where I was able to work in the Business Office which then led me to me being hired on! Those were some of the best years of my life!! We were always laughing! On paydays, Lloyd would let me hand out paychecks for all the Doctors so I could flirt like crazy!!! Lloyd will always hold a very special place in my heart.

Would you please let me know if you are planning any services.

Prayers to you and your family.

Annmarie Morebello-Verbeek 10800 Woodside Ave, Sp. 73