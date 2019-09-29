|
Lloyd Joseph Savoie Lloyd Joseph Savoie passed away at home in La Mesa on September 29, 2018. Lloyd was born April 5, 1931, in San Diego, CA to Hilda (Montz) Savoie and Adam Savoie. He spent most of his younger years in Harahan, Louisiana. Lloyd joined the Navy at age 17. He was stationed in San Diego where he met his future wife. Lloyd and Yolanda (Digi) were married on November 13, 1954. They spent the next 63 years together, living in La Mesa and raising their six children. Lloyd was a patriotic man who honorably served his country for over 25 years. He was a member of UDT and Seal Team 1. Lloyd was on the recovery team for the Sigma 7 capsule in the Pacific on October 3, 1962.He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was based at Coronado and had several tours of duty aboard Ships. After retiring in 1975, he spent the next 20 years working for U.S. Customs/CBP. Retiring in 1995. His life was all about God, Family and country. In his free time Lloyd enjoyed walking, running and biking. He was active throughout his life. In retirement Lloyd loved time at home, time with family, trips to the library, working/playing on his computer and visiting his best friend Larry Baldon. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Digi), his six children, Lloyd S. (Molly), Carol, Donald, Charlene, David and Scott ( Suzanne); 13 grandchildren, Jeffery, Cori, Matthew, Steven, David F., Lindsey, Brandi, David S., Kaicie, Samuel, Haylee, Skylar and Sean; 11 great-grandchildren, Azaleigha, Tuesdae, Emily, Teegaen, Gavin, Kaitlyn, Olive, Devyn, Penelope, Jaxson and Max. Lloyd was buried at Miramar National Cemetery on October 18, 2018. The physical body has passed, but much is carried within us. He will always be in our hearts. April 5, 1931 - September 29, 2018
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019