Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Richard Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Richard Simpson Obituary
Lloyd Richard Simpson October 30, 2019 Carlsbad Lloyd Richard Simpson, 69, of Carlsbad, CA, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He served in the US Navy and was a veteran of Vietnam. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Charlene, their children Amy, Aaron and Sarah (Anthony); eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father and daughter-in-law, Kim.For the past thirty years he was a grateful member of AA and touched the lives of numerous people. He will be remembered for his love of God, family and his "hero" Goofy. A funeral is scheduled for November 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Oceanside, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -