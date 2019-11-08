|
Lloyd Richard Simpson October 30, 2019 Carlsbad Lloyd Richard Simpson, 69, of Carlsbad, CA, passed away peacefully at home on October 30, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He served in the US Navy and was a veteran of Vietnam. Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Charlene, their children Amy, Aaron and Sarah (Anthony); eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father and daughter-in-law, Kim.For the past thirty years he was a grateful member of AA and touched the lives of numerous people. He will be remembered for his love of God, family and his "hero" Goofy. A funeral is scheduled for November 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Oceanside, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019