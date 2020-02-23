|
Lois Drake Ferguson February 27, 1936 - February 7, 2020 Minneapolis Lois Drake Ferguson, lifelong artist and adventurer and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, died at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 7, 2020, in the arms of her daughters. "Lois Ann" was born in San Diego and graduated from Coronado High School in 1953 and from Pomona College with a degree in Fine Art in 1957. She married David Edward Ferguson, USN, in 1957 and spent her years creating art, caring for loved ones, climbing mountains, and loving her husband in life and beyond. She was preceded in death by her husband and by her son, Scott Andrew Ferguson, and is survived by daughters Valerie Curry of New Castle, Colorado, and Laura Bednarski of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and grandchildren Katy and Ray Curry and Kasia and Stas Bednarski. A celebration of her life will be held in June 2020 when she is laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in Point Loma, California, with her husband and son.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020