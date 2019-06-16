Our dearly loved mother and grandmother, Lois Elizabeth Gabel (Joiner), born on June 11, 1924, passed away on Sunday, June 9th, two days before her 95th birthday. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Lois devoted her life to caring for family and others. She was the epitome of a devoted wife to Victor, her husband of 64 years, and a selfless, loving mother to her four children, Janice, Ron, Cathy, and Jeff.

Her favorite times were spent enjoying her family, especially her precious grandchildren and great-grands.

Lois did not want a funeral service, only wanted her loved ones to be together. We will honor her wishes with a family meal of "Mom's Tacos," her specialty.

She is now at peace with God, rejoicing that she has no more pain, tears, or sorrows.

Mom/Grandma - we love you so very much; you will be missed beyond expression.