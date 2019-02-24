Lois Jean Bice August 23, 1928 - February 8, 2019 Vista Jean quietly slipped her earthly ties on February 8, 2019, in hospice at Coronado Retirement Village, Coronado, California. Jean was the youngest child and only girl born to Ermah Shireman McDaniel and Orban McDaniel in Stratford, Texas, on August 23, 1928. In 1935, Jean's family, including Jean, age seven, and her four older brothers, moved to Vista, California. Jean graduated from Vista High School in 1946 and began her first employment at First National Bank of Vista. She married Donald G. Bice of Vista in December of 1948; Donald died in February of 2002. Jean continued in banking for the next 51 years in various banks and savings and loans throughout North San Diego County, retiring from Chase Bank of Vista in 1997. Jean participated tirelessly in a number of service organizations that benefitted her community, including 45 years in Soroptimist International, where she was described as "an amazing woman who truly changed the lives of many"; Soroptimist International of Vista Charitable Foundation; a local chapter of Boys and Girls Clubs of America; the board of the TriCity Medical Center; and the Vista Historical Society. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Rex, Ross, O.C., Jr., and Kenneth.Jean is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Rebecca Peddy (Will); Carol Mariani (James); and Trisa Usrey (Kyle). She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of whom gave her great joy. Finally, she is survived by her beloved miniature poodle, Angel, who gave her inestimable comfort in these last years of decline. For these and so many others, friends and extended family, losing Jean is a loss beyond words for she has taken a part of each of us with her. A graveside service will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Park, 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Immediately following that service, a Celebration of Life will be held at Courtyard by Marriott, 3501 Seagate Way, Oceanside, CA 92056. Memorial contributions may be made to Father Benno's Center, 3260 Production Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058, or San Diego Rescue Mission, PO Box 80427, San Diego, CA 92138. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary