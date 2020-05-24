Lois Jean Simmons February 21, 1932 - May 12, 2020 San Diego Lois Jean Wegwart was born in the midst of the Great Depression, in West Virginia. She had a passion for art and for sports and for teaching. She came to San Diego after the Korean War, and met her husband, Pete Simmons, at The Pennant on Mission Blvd. They spent their youths in Mission Beach, eating cheeseburgers at Rocky's, and playing Over-the-Line with OMBAC. Lois would win the happy couple free beer by rolling up her sleeves and showing the boys she had the better biceps. She taught P.E. at Point Loma High School, but when they were transferred to different cities for Pete's job, Lois began to put all her effort into being a mom, being a professional artist, and playing competitive tennis. Back in San Diego once again in 1977, she eventually ran her own art gallery in Old Town and was able to team up on the tennis court with many local legends, participating in national tournaments into her 80's. Lately you might find her at the Redwood Bridge Club in Balboa Park.She was a competitor, right until the end. She gave Death a tough go; but when it was over, they shook hands, even though there were some questionable line calls. Then she leaned in and said, "how bout two out of three?"She is survived by her three sons, Tom, Bob and John and their wives Ashley, Darice and Anne; her sisters Bev and Barbara, and her Grandkids, Sammi and Ryan.



