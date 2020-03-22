|
Lois Jeanne Huxtable June 15, 1924 - January 26, 2020 Escondido Lois Jeanne Huxtable, nee Bartholomew, passed away at her home in Hidden Meadows, north of Escondido, California. She was 95. Lois loved the outdoors and had many creative pursuits. She was a devoted parent and spouse, a lifelong friend to her sister, Martha, and a loving aunt, step-mother, grandmother, and great-aunt. She is survived by her children, Cathy, Jim and Bart Chadwick, step-children, Hugh and Lynne Huxtable, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. She is mourned, missed, and celebrated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020