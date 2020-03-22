Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Huxtable
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jeanne Huxtable

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Jeanne Huxtable Obituary
Lois Jeanne Huxtable June 15, 1924 - January 26, 2020 Escondido Lois Jeanne Huxtable, nee Bartholomew, passed away at her home in Hidden Meadows, north of Escondido, California. She was 95. Lois loved the outdoors and had many creative pursuits. She was a devoted parent and spouse, a lifelong friend to her sister, Martha, and a loving aunt, step-mother, grandmother, and great-aunt. She is survived by her children, Cathy, Jim and Bart Chadwick, step-children, Hugh and Lynne Huxtable, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren. She is mourned, missed, and celebrated.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -