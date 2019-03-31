Lois Loizeaux Harris October 2, 1926 - March 20, 2019 San Diego Lois Loizeaux Harris passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 20, 2019. Lois was born at Mercy Hospital in San Diego on October 2, 1926. Her parents, William and Inez Loizeaux moved to San Diego in 1916, where they settled in the Mission Beach area and finally in Talmage Park. Lois graduated from Hoover High in 1944 and while attending San Diego State met her future husband, John J. Harris, also of San Diego. The two were engaged on Valentine's Day in 1947 and married on August 17 of that year. They enjoyed 72 years of marriage and produced three sons, Dan (Debbie) of Irvine, Peter (Clissa) of Boise and John (Vickie) of San Diego. Lois enjoyed her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Loizeaux (Sally) of Salt Lake City.Lois was always very civic minded and enjoyed participating in many activities while her kids were growing up in Del Cerro. In later years, she served as a member of the San Diego County Grand Jury, volunteered at the Villa Montezuma Historic Museum and contributed to the Salvation Army and KPBS. She enjoyed water aerobics, bridge with her ladies and world travels with her husband, John and their many friends. A Colorado River rafting trip with the entire family was her traveling career highlight. Family trips to the Mauna Kea and the Ojai Valley resort to celebrate milestone anniversaries were also lasting memories for Lois. In 2007, the family built a vacation home on Lake Cascade in Idaho.Lois and John would spent weeks at a time at the lake house to enjoy the great outdoors. The "Lois" tree was planted in her honor and she enjoyed visiting each year to check its growth.Lois and John were active with the San Diego Natural History Museum and traveled on many of the NAT's guided trips through our National Parks. Lois loved the outdoors, especially the Sunday walks along the Boardwalk at Mission Beach.A private family service will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery. In her honor, the family requests donations to the San Diego Natural History Museum and visit the NAT, sit in her chair in the Coast to Cactus exhibit and reminisce the good times you shared. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary