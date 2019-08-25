|
Lois Merle Dayhoff June 27, 1925 - August 19, 2019 El Cajon Lois Merle (Weiford) Dayhoff finally joined the love of her life in the early morning hours of August 19, 2019 in El Cajon, CA, enveloped in love by her three children Deborah (Darryl) DeVinney, Pamela (Deane) Becker and James (Felice) Dayhoff. Born June 27, 1925 in Kansas City, KS, she grew up in Kansas City, MO, and met her life partner at Westport High School. She completed her Registered Nurse training at Research Hospital in Kansas City, MO, and was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps 1943 1946. She married James Robert Dayhoff on July 15, 1945 and embarked on a 67-year partnership which ended with his death in 2013. She was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother of 6, (Teresa Roots, Trina Yelensky, Jennifer Freemon, Rick Dayhoff, Mark Aussieker, and Michael Aussieker), great-grandmother of 16 and great-great-grandmother of 2 with one more on the way. To those who knew her she was a nurse, Navy wife, world traveler, lover of fast food, Girl Scout leader, Pink Lady, glamper, bridge player, Sunday school teacher, United Methodist Woman, progressive Christian, football, tennis, basketball, and baseball fan, fisherwoman, crossword puzzle expert, news junkie, avid reader, prolific emailer and online shopper, friendly family bettor, Jeopardy fan, wannabe actress, and the original Google for the entire family. Above all, she was a loving, caring, fun loving adventurous woman whose absence will be deeply felt by all of her friends and especially her family. Services will be held October 26th at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of La Mesa and her final resting place will be beside her devoted husband at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019