Lois Williams May 30, 1933 - June 30, 2019 Carlsbad Ca Lois Williams, age 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family, friends and caregiver on June 30th, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA. Lois was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was the daughter of Leslie and Alphid Stenberg. Lois was very social and made friends easily. People wanted to be around her. In Chicago, she developed a group of friends that she remained close with throughout her life. In 1963, she moved to the San Fernando Valley, CA, where she raised her three children. She spent the last 25 years of her life in Carlsbad, CA. She is survived by her husband, Bill Hart. She has 3 children from a previous marriage, Michael, Gary and Stephen. She has 3 grandchildren, Ariana, Eli and Cody; and 4 great-grandchildren, Brooks, Chloe, Holly and Conner. Lois loved her life in the city of Carlsbad and was very involved in the community. She had a positive attitude that was communicated to everyone she met. She worked at the Carlsbad Senior Center for 15 years and it seems like she knew most everyone there. She loved spending time with her husband Bill. She also enjoyed dancing, travel, yoga, socializing with friends and spending time with her family. Lois was always supportive of her friends and family. She took great pride in their accomplishments and was always there to provide guidance and encouragement. She will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service for Lois Williams on Sunday, July 21st at 12:00 noon at the Carlsbad Senior Center. Refreshments will be served after the service. Carlsbad Senior Center,799 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Phone: 760-602-4650. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019