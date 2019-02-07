|
Lometa and Elvin Green 2018 San Diego Lometa and Elvin "Andy" Green have passed away. Lometa passed on November 17, 2018, and Andy passed on November 30, 2018. Lometa was born August 27,1934, in Plainview, Texas, and Andy was born May 31, 1926 in Mangum, Oklahoma.Lometa is survived by two sons, Neal and Bryan Middleswart, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and her brother, Gaylon Allen, and his family.Andy is survived by three sons, Dan Fox, Dave Fox, and Herb Fox, three grandchildren, and his sister, Carol Jo McGilvra, and brother, Merrill Green. Lometa and Andy had been married for 50 years. Their memorial service will be at the Mission Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019