Lonnie John Norsworthy Sr. April 5, 1939 - April 3, 2019 SAN DIEGO Lonnie passed away 2 days prior to his 80th birthday. Loving husband to Fran and loving father to John and Rochelle. Lonnie had many talents from singing in the SD Opera, woodworking, stained glass, oil painting to being the family comedian. Survived by son John (Cindy), daughter Rochelle (Chuck) and grandchildren Steve, Brandon and Jenna, and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019