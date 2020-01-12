|
Lora Lee Andreasson June 6, 1936 - January 5, 2020 SAN DIEGO Lora Andreasson was born Lora Lee Pjesky on June 6, 1936, in Halstead, Kansas to Alvina and Herman Pjesky. Lora was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Pjesky and Delphia Koehn. Lora was raised in Halstead, where she and her sisters enjoyed a shared love of music. After Lora moved to San Diego, she was first employed by Convair in the Human Resources department, until after her children were in school. Lora married Sven Anders Gustav Andreasson in 1961. They settled in Clairemont with their two children, Bree (nee Britt) and Alex Andreasson. Lora later worked as a resource specialist aide. Lora continued working for the San Diego City Unified School District until her retirement in 2001. She was a resident of San Diego for more than 60 years.Lora and Sven both had a lifelong passion for cooking. Their Christmas Eve smorgasbord gatherings were famous in the family, and their house was the hub of celebration for these holiday events. Sven preceded Lora in death in 2003. She was an active and faithful member of her church for many years. She was a member of the church choir and the church board, as well as volunteering to deliver monthly food donations. After a valiant fight with cancer, Lora went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Bree Buckner (Eric Solberg) of El Cajon, son, Alex Andreasson of San Diego, her grandson, Kenneth Buckner (Jasmaine), and three great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her older sister, Erma Torricelli (Joe) of San Diego and her younger sister, Arnita Haury (Don) of Halstead, KS. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:30pm at Atonement Lutheran Church in Clairemont. Family suggests donations to the or Atonement Lutheran Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020