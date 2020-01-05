San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary
3655 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
(619) 295-2177
Lorain Giolzetti Obituary
Lorain Giolzetti July 22, 1929 - December 20, 2019 Point Loma Lorain was born in Chicago Heights, IL, to Lila and Ross Dunham. At age 6 the family moved to Burbank in search of a better life. Shortly after being named Miss Burbank in 1947 she met the love of her life, Louis E Giolzetti. They were married in 1950 and moved to San Diego. She was a proud mom to her 3 children: Julie Miller (deceased), Linda Tutor, and Louis Giolzetti. She deeply loved her 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Lorain loved living in her home in Point Loma for 67 years. Services will be held on 01/10/2020 at 10:00AM at Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary, 3655 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92103. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
