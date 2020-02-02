|
Loraine Alma Shaw April 16, 1928 - January 29, 2020 Escondido Loraine Shaw passed away January 29, 2020 in Escondido, California, at the age of 91. She was to all who knew her a warm, funny, kind woman of faith who loved people and appreciated making folks smile. She sprinkled joy and happiness everywhere. Loraine was born in Waseca, Minnesota, on April 16, 1928, the third child of George and Amelia Emelie Louise Kuehn Johnston. In 1936, the family moved to San Marcos, and settled on what is now known as Johnston Lane. Loraine attended Escondido Union High School graduating with the class of '46. In 1951, she married Stalford Dore Shaw in the First Lutheran Church of Vista. Together, they raised their two daughters Deborah and Marcia. Married for 38 years, Loraine was strong enough to cope with widowhood for 30 years. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Stalford, her parents George and Emelie, her brothers Clifford and Jimmy and sister Mary Jane. Also, brothers-in-law Bob T., Bud and Bob A. and sisters-in-law May and Barbara. Loraine is survived by brother Bobby (Carol), sister Betty, sister-in-law Dorothy, daughters Deborah and Marcia (Don), grandchildren Jessica, Blair and Angela (Darren), great-granddaughter Peyton, and great-grandsons Drake, Keegan, plus one on the way. Loraine has given us all a lifetime of memories; she will live on in the hearts of many extended family and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020