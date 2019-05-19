Loren Dean Koon January 30, 1935 - April 20, 2019 Vista Loren Dean Koon was born in North Dakota, January 30th 1935, along with his twin brother, Gene. What a surprise it was to his mother, Leona, when after her sixth child was born there was another one right behind him: "Darling Dean" as his future wife would come to call him!Dean was a sports star in North Dakota and received a scholarship to UND. He got his BA in Education in 1957, and his masters in education in 1959. He spent 11 years in the National Guard. He and his beloved wife, Sheila, moved to Vista, California, in 1959 and would spend the rest of their lives there. Dean taught school for 33 years and retired in 1990. He treasured Sheila, and they enjoyed 59 years of loving marriage until her passing in 2016. He was an exemplary father to his three sons. He and Sheila devoted their lives to taking care of their disabled son, "Deanie". Dean loved to travel, hunt, fish, golf, garden, was a collector of antique cars and has made over 100 custom birdhouses. He passed away peacefully on his son William's birthday, and the night before Easter, April 20th, 2019. For his family, Easter has taken on a new depth and meaning as they celebrate Jesus' new life and Papa Dean's ascension into heaven. He is survived by his sons Christoff and William, their wives, and 8 grandchildren.There will be a memorial service at First Lutheran Church in Vista, Monday, May 20th, at 1pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 19, 2019