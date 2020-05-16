Loren Dean Koon
1935 - 2019
In memory of Loren Dean Koon.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2019
Dean koon will be missed by all who knew him. A kind and gentle man.
Darin Redfern
May 21, 2019
A great Man I'll never forget. He was kind to all he met and is truly one of God's Saints.
David Yates
May 19, 2019
Dear Koon family,I knew your dad as student at Washington Jr. high he coached my older brother kurtis and then we worked on his corvette for him and Chris he was a great man and always was smiling .Kelly Krueger
Kelly Krueger
May 19, 2019
Thanks coach.

Paul Rinkleib, Washington Junior High and VHS class of 1969.
Paul Rinkleib
