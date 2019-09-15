|
Loren McKnight November 27, 1943 - August 30, 2019 San Diego Loren McKnight passed away at home with family by his side on August 30, 2019, at the age of 75, after a valiant fight with an incurable disease. He was an only child, born to Everett and Irene McKnight, on November 27, 1943, in Spokane, Washington, where he spent his youth. After graduating from North Central High School and Whitworth College in Spokane, Loren joined the Navy. While in the Navy, he worked as an aircraft maintenance officer and served in Corpus Christi, Texas. After serving on active duty, Loren continued for more than 25 years in the Navy Reserves and was stationed at NAS Whidbey Island and NAS North Island. He retired as a Navy Commander. Loren also had a career in real estate and electronic manufacturing.Loren met Kathleen Good at Whitworth College, and they married in 1971. Together, they raised three children in the Point Loma area of San Diego.Loren was active in the Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church where he served as an usher, deacon, and elder. Upon his retirement, Loren spent many days volunteering his time in the media ministry of the church. One of his hobbies was amateur radio, and he made many contacts and friends worldwide with an amateur extra class license, call sign W6RWQ. Loren was an avid runner most of his life. He held many records from Whitworth College, including the record for the 880-yard event which remained for 41 years. He also ran and won many local 10K races in his age group.Loren was a kind, funny, loving, and loyal husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed attending all of his children's school and athletic events. He loved his children and grandchildren and was very proud of each of them.Loren is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Jason, and his wife, Dr. Heather McKnight; son, Jeffrey, and his wife, Holta McKnight; and daughter, Dr. Jenna McDonald, and her husband, Colin McDonald. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. Other survivors include his cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.A memorial service for Loren will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Point Loma Community Presbyterian Church, 2128 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery after a private family gathering.In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be sent to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Foundation at cjdfoundation.org in Loren's name.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019