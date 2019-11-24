|
Loretta M. Lou' Creed April 9, 1931 - November 11, 2019 Escondido Loretta Lou' Creed passed away peacefully on Veteran's Day, joining her husband - deceased Korean War vet, Ken. After completing school, Loretta met and married Ken just before he went to war.Ken returned to the US by boat in 1952, and Loretta awaited his arrival with relatives in Orange County and Fallbrook. They returned to Downers, where they began raising 3 children. Loretta worked as a dental assistant there and again in New Providence, New Jersey, where the family relocated in the 1960s. Thirty years after her visit to Fallbrook, Loretta and Ken retired to Escondido. Loretta enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and reading to and teaching youth in a local reading program. She and her husband also volunteered at the California Center for the Arts. Loretta was preceded in death by parents Frank Putz and Marie Putz Merker, originally from Downers Grove, Illinois.Loretta leaves three children; Cindy Schmoke (Rudy), Ginger Loria, and Jim Creed (Gary Sisk); as well as grandchildren, Michelle Almonte (Luis), Michael Loria, and great-granddaughter, Athena Loria. Per Loretta's request, no formal service will be held. Contributions may be made to the Escondido Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019