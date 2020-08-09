1/1
Loretta Taylor
Loretta Lollie' Taylor

Oceanside
Longtime resident Lollie Taylor passed away at home, surrounded by family. She loved the beach, a good book, hummingbirds, jazz of all kinds, dancing, her many friends and being our mom. Survived and much loved by her children, Patricia Taylor (Warren Baise), Richard (Jadele) Taylor, Karen (Marty) Jensen and Linda (Jack) Knepley, six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, Lollie is already sorely missed. A future paddle-out and celebration of life are planned. April 18, 1927 - July 21, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
