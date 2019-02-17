Lorraine Burke August 3, 1934 - February 8, 2019 San Diego Lorraine died peacefully on February 8, 2019, from complications from stage IIIc ovarian cancer after an emergency surgery. She was 84. Lorraine was born in Philadelphia, PA, and moved to San Diego when she was two. She was first to graduate from St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic School in San Diego. She attended Cathedral Catholic High School where she first worked with the Southern Cross Catholic Newspaper in High School with Bishop Buddy and ended her career at the San Diego Union-Tribune working in Special Projects and Display Advertising as department secretary. She studied nursing in college, but ended up working in various places, from dental assistant, to testing metals at Boeing in Portland, Oregon, to owning her own Wordprocessing and Typing Service. She also spent some time working for the City of Chula Vista at the Chula Vista Nature Center as an administrative assistant and a Realtor-Associate at Century 21. She worked very hard to raise all of her children. She loved going to church activities like the Fall Festival at Guardian Angels and being with friends from church, Cathedral High reunions, kept in touch with many at the U-T, and enjoyed being with her ovarian cancer support group. She was very smart, was in MENSA, loved reading historical novels and medical mystery novels, cooking, crafts, parakeets, casino trips, all things Scottish and watching the cooking channel and British dramas on PBS. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Novack; her four children, Steven Beacock, Pamela Clevenger, Timothy Burke, and Elizabeth (Betsy) Burke; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Family and Friends are welcome to her viewing and celebration of life slideshow Monday, February 18th, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at El Cajon Mortuary, El Cajon, CA. Funeral on Tuesday, February 19th, Rosary at 9:15 a.m., Service 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Santee, CA. Interment 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. After her Funeral, Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary