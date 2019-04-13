Lorraine E. Pagni-Kiefer October 6, 1959 - March 22, 2019 Encinitas Lorraine Pagni-Kiefer of Encinitas, CA, age 59, passed away March 22nd, 2019 in Encintas, CA. She is survived by her wonderful, loving husband of 30 years Ken. Also, her closest friend Terry Fazziola, her Aunt Mary and Uncle Medoro Pagni, Aunt Julie and Uncle Ron Wise, her loving cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and many beloved friends.She was preceded in death by her parents DeAnne and Joseph (Pino) Pagni, her sister Julie and brother Dino Pagni. Lorraine was born in Crockett, CA, on October 6th, 1959. She was a graduate of John Swett High School. She moved to Cardiff, CA, and earned her Associate's degree in Nursing from Palomar College in 1983. Lorraine began her nursing career at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, CA, where she worked in the ICU for 33 years. She completed her BSN in Nursing from Cal State Dominguez Hills in 1992. While undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer she returned to Cal State Dominguez Hills and earned her Master's degree in Nursing education graduating with Honors. In 2015 Lorraine took a full-time position at Palomar College of Nursing. Seeing her students succeed brought much joy and satisfaction to her life. Lorraine is grateful to all the people who cared for her during her illness. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the or Palomar College School of Nursing. Funeral Mass will be held at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA, on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A celebration of her Life will be held after Mass in the Church Hall. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 21, 2019