|
|
Lorraine Florence Peach' Maio August 1, 1925 - July 4, 2019 La Mesa Lorraine Florence (Felt) Maio, age 93, went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019. She was born August 1, 1925, on the family dairy farm in Cologne, MN. Her parents, Walfred and Florence Felt, were of Swedish heritage. She was the 2nd oldest of eight children. Her siblings, Raymond, Howard, Mildred, Gordon, Milton, Harold, and Vernon, all preceded her in death. Lorraine attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Waconia High School, then Gustavus Adolphus College. She had a passion for singing, acting, and directing theatre productions and did so while traveling around the Midwest and East Coast. While in Miami, FL, Lorraine met Larry Maio. They married in MN, then moved to San Diego, CA. They raised their children, Laurie, Michael, and Tom, in the Crown Point area of Mission Bay. She made many trips with her family to Minnesota so that the children would know their grandparents and extended family. Lorraine was involved in Girl Scouts, Indian Guides, PTA, the Freedoms Foundation, and the Old Globe Theatre. Her faith was an example to her family and friends. She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church of Pacific Beach. Lorraine and her family loved sailing and water skiing. She assisted her community by fundraising for the annual Pacific Beach Christmas decorations and for insurance and new sails for the Star of India in San Diego Bay. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Laurie, and son, Tom; grandchildren Michael (Crystal), Crystal (Eric) Swanson, and Darren; and four great-grandchildren: Jacob, Tanner, Peyton, and Moriah. Her son, Michael Maio, preceded her in death. She is also survived by four Felt sisters-in-law: Edna, Joan K., Joan V., and Beverly. A Celebration of Life is planned for 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Shadow Mountain Community Church, 2100 Greenfield Dr., El Cajon, CA 92019. Interment to follow at West Union Lutheran Church Cemetery in Cologne, MN.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019