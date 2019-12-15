San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
5600 Carroll Canyon Rd
San Diego, CA 92121
(858) 453-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine K. Webb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine K. Webb Obituary
Lorraine K. Webb February 19, 1925 - December 6, 2019 San Diego Lorraine K. Webb, native San Diegan, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 94. The youngest of three children, she attended Brooklyn Grammar School, Roosevelt Jr. High, San Diego High and San Diego State. Earning her degree in Business Education Accounting. She began her career at Haskins & Sells International CPA firm. In 1960, she became the Executive Secretary to Fred H. Rohr, Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board of Rohr Corporation. Lorraine later worked for Copley Newspapers, and then retired from Sherman Clay & Co., both in La Jolla. Lorraine is survived by her four children; John Tone (Linda), Jill Zagami (Jerry), Michael Webb (Laurie), and Forrest Webb (Marlyn); as well as 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. She will always be remembered for her independence, being one of Albie's "Golden Girls", great cooking, and love for traveling.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Camino Memorial – Sorrento Valley and El Camino Memorial Park
Download Now