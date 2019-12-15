|
|
Lorraine K. Webb February 19, 1925 - December 6, 2019 San Diego Lorraine K. Webb, native San Diegan, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the age of 94. The youngest of three children, she attended Brooklyn Grammar School, Roosevelt Jr. High, San Diego High and San Diego State. Earning her degree in Business Education Accounting. She began her career at Haskins & Sells International CPA firm. In 1960, she became the Executive Secretary to Fred H. Rohr, Founder, President, and Chairman of the Board of Rohr Corporation. Lorraine later worked for Copley Newspapers, and then retired from Sherman Clay & Co., both in La Jolla. Lorraine is survived by her four children; John Tone (Linda), Jill Zagami (Jerry), Michael Webb (Laurie), and Forrest Webb (Marlyn); as well as 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. She will always be remembered for her independence, being one of Albie's "Golden Girls", great cooking, and love for traveling.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019