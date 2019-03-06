Lorraine Lydia (ne Samut) Barnes November 24, 1931 - February 24, 2019 San Diego Lorraine Lydia (ne Samut) Barnes passed away on February 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on November 24, 1931. In 1952, she decided to leave the New York winters and move to San Diego to work for Bank of America. In 1955, while taking a chemistry class, she met her future husband, Kurth Barnes. Finding good chemistry, the couple married a year later.Continuing her education while working, she obtained an AA degree at Grossmont College, and a BA degree at San Diego State University with a teaching credential. Her career included nursing, teaching, and office manager/executive secretary for Caltrans.After retirement, Lorraine enjoyed many cruises visiting much of the world, and devoting much time volunteering in numerous activities at the First United Methodist Church San Diego.In addition to her husband, Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Lisa Means (David), and son, Bryan (Matt); four grandchildren, Larissa, Melissa (Chris), Sarah, and Anne, and four great- grandchildren, Rosemary, Madison, Lilian, and Nathaniel. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry.There will be a Memorial Service at the First United Methodist Church San Diego on March 9th at 1pm. Burial will be at Miramar National Cemetery on March 13th at 9am.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimers San Diego at alzsd.orgSee Legacy Funeral and Cremation Care for more information at legacyfuneralcare.com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary