Lorraine Obeline Dugdale



San Diego

Lorraine Obeline Dugdale 85 passed away November 7 2020 at her home.Lorraine was born to Albert and Ida Banville in Fall River Massachusetts. She retired from Balboa Naval Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Lorraine is survived by her sons Ralph (Terri), Dennis, Michael (Leah) her brother Hubert, 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Owen, son Richard, brother Michael and sister Claire. November 30, 1934 - November 7, 2020



