Louis C. Gerken 2019 Bonita Louis C. Gerken, age 93, passed away April 9, 2019. He was born in Lakewood, New Jersey and attended Barnegat High School.Louis was a U.S. veteran of WW II during which he served with the 286th Combat Engineers Battalion, 7th Army. He participated in the final advance into Germany in 1944-45, and earned the Bronze Star, Good Conduct, Meritorious Service, World War II Victory, and Army of Occupation. In 2016, the French Embassy awarded him the French Legion of Honor medal.Following WW II, Louis remained in the Army Reserves until his retirement as a Colonel in 1985. He served in various assignments in the Cold War 1945-1985. He was an entrepreneur and consultant in systems management for the Army, Air Force, and Navy.Louis was President of American Scientific and was involved in the leading edge of Anti-Submarine Warfare technology. His company was a consulting leader in the fields of ASW, electronic warfare, logistics, and research and development.Louis held patents on various devices with both military and civilian applications. He held advanced degrees in Electronics Engineering and authored seven books. Louis's experience was internationally renowned, having worked with the Royal Air Force, Spanish, Australian, and Japanese Navies in the fields of ASW and EW, both as an engineer and as a tactician. He developed one of the first EW training simulators for the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command. In his Army Reserve capacity, he had tours of duty in the Pentagon with the Army R&D Directorate.Louis was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carmen. He is survived by three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Louis will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery May 31 with full military honors. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019