Louis Edward Lou' Griffith December 19, 1928 - July 17, 2019 San Diego Lou Griffith, 90, passed away peacefully on July 17, with his family at his side. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 19, 1928, to Louis O. Griffith and Virgie Truex. After graduating from George Washington High School, Lou attended the University of Indiana where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics in 1951. He also obtained a Master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1956. Shortly after graduation, in 1951, he moved to San Diego where he was employed by the Navy Electronics Laboratory on Pt. Loma, to work as an Electronics Engineer. This started a successful and rewarding 45-year career of government service ending with his retirement from the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center in 1998. His work encompassed many areas of research and development, the majority in Undersea Technology. His expert knowledge and leadership led to many Achievement Awards. He was awarded the prestigious Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award twice, once in 1957 and again in 1990 for his work as Program Manager for the ADI-ASW Program which assisted the Navy in techniques for automatic signal detection and classification. He was acknowledged as a leader in applications of neural networks to acoustic signal processing. After retirement from government work, he spent almost 10 more years at Lockheed Martin (formerly Orincon), retiring in 2009. Lou was a "project person." He loved projects from remodeling to landscaping to just about anything. He was always ready to assist family, neighbors or friends. Lou is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jeannine Sanders-Griffith, three children from a previous marriage to Frances Geraldine Griffith (Jerry): Diane Griffith-Parker (William), Kathy Griffith and a son Dan (deceased) (Tracy); two stepchildren: Lauri Orsino and Paul Sanders (Charisma); three grandsons: Ryan, Tyler and Colby; three step-grandchildren: Lee, Timothy and Serina; and seven great-grandchildren. Lou also had a brother, Henry (deceased) and a sister, Thelma. At his request, there were no services.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019