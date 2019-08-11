|
Louis J. Viens February 15, 1930 - July 31, 2019 San Diego Louis J. Viens, 89, died peacefully on July 31, 2019, at his home in Birdland.He was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on February 15, 1930, to Henrio and Ledea Viens.In 1951,while serving in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Rose Marie, at a USO dance in Los Angeles.They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on July 26, 2019.Louis enjoyed traveling, reading, music,swimming, golf, playing cards, and crossword puzzles. He was a lifelong Padres fan, and he enjoyed the company of his dog and cats.Louis had many passions in life, but none were more dear to him than his family.He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie; his children, Paul (Karen), Michele, Bruce, Marian Imber (Bryan), Gene (Laura); and nine grandchildren, Juanita, Ashley, Veronica, Justin, Eric, Angela, Elaina, Alyssa, and Matthew.He is survived by his sisters, Pauline Lissee of Palm Desert,Carolyn Broaddus (Ashton) of Florida;and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be heldon Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 1 p.m.,at the Southwestern Yacht Club,2702 Qualtrough St., San Diego, CA 92106.A private interment will be held at Miramar National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the San Diego Brain Injury Foundation,P.O. Box 84601, San Diego, CA 92138.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019