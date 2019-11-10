|
|
Louise Harpe McMillen April 21, 1928 - August 18, 2019 Oceanside, CA Louise Harpe McMillen passed away on August 18, 2019, with her family at her side.Louise was born in Elkin, North Carolina, and was a proud member of her high school basketball team.She was married to James McMillen, her USAF Band Director for 70 years, 21 of which were as an Air Force wife. She took an active part in social affairs and chapel activities. As a wife and mother, she was meticulous in seeing that her husband's uniforms were immaculate, and her children were properly dressed and groomed.She was a proud patriot and served two terms as President of the Carlsbad CA Republican Women Federated. As such, she was awarded many citations, among them the National Award for Voter Registration.Louise leaves behind a family who will miss her greatly including her children, Kenneth McMillen (Laurel), Richard McMillen (Sheila), Cynthia Tracy(David), and Laura Doan (late husband, Larry); grandchildren, Henry, Sam, Louis, and Annabelle Doan, Brenton Tracy, Matthew David Tracy (deceased), Colleen Bollar (Scott), and great-grandchildren, Elle Bollar and Ainsley, Arial, Autumn, and Luke McMillen.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019